Now that’s a friend! Mega-producer Tyler Perry paid $100,000 towards rent on a Los Angeles mansion for fired Hillsong church pastor Carl Lentz and his family to live in.

According to The Sun, Perry covered six months of rent on a 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home in Manhattan Beach, Calif. The home is currently valued at $4 million.

The outlet is also reporting that not only has the Madea actor ponied up the cash for the disgraced star, but that Lentz has been “leaning” on the movie producer as he is one of the few friends who has not distanced themselves from the former Hillsong leader.

“Tyler has been friends with Carl and his wife Laura for years and is sticking by them and their kids during this difficult time,” a source told the paper, while another source told the outlet that the duo are “consistently” talking with one another.

The two have been friends for years. In 2018, Perry posted a photo of himself reading Lentz’s book, Own The Moment.

“I just started reading a really good, funny, powerful, spiritual and moving book by pastor @carllentz,” Perry gushed. “Don’t we all need to learn how to OWN THE MOMENT.”

They both are represented by the same L.A.-based PR firm, which includes A-list celebrity clients, such as Ryan Seacrest and Meghan Markle.

Lentz was fired from Hillsong in November after being with the church for 10 years. Hillsong founder Brian Houston cited “ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust” as the reason for him being let go. He also noted a recent “revelation of moral failures.”

The 36-year-old former pastor is seeking treatment for “depression” and “pastoral burnout” following his fall from grace. Lentz publicly admitted to cheating on his wife, Laura, whom he’s been married to since 2003 and shares three children with.

“I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that,” he wrote via Instagram. “This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Despite numerous affairs, Lentz and his wife are presenting a united front. The pair was spotted laughing and hugging on the beach over the weekend. Lentz has repeatedly said that his focus is regaining the trust of his wife and his children after his scandalous indiscretions.