Is Kourtney Kardashian throwing her support behind Kanye West for President? The Poosh founder posted a pic on her Instagram Story on Wednesday that left fans scratching their heads.

Kourtney posted a rather stylish pic of herself wearing a “Vote Kanye” hat. She also posted another photo of herself wearing the political merch and tagged West in the photo and a link to his campaign store.

The hat is the cheapest item in his merch store at $40. West campaign supporters can also purchase hoodies ranging from $80-$160.

News that Kourtney might be backing her brother-in-law comes just three weeks before the November 3 presidential election.

West is on the ballot in 12 states as the Birthday Party/Independent Party candidate. In California — where Kourtney is presumably registered to vote — residents might be surprised to find that the “Gold Digger” rapper is running as Vice President.

We often hear only about the two major political parties — headlined by Donald Trump and Joe Biden — but in California there are actually six political parties on the presidential ballot: Democratic, Republican, Green, Libertarian, Peace and Freedom and American Independent.

And while West, husband to reality titan Kim Kardashian, is running for President in several states, in California he is listed only as the VP contender for the American Independent Party. He has urged his fans to write him in as a presidential candidate instead.

In a recently released campaign ad — just three weeks shy of the election, West vowed to “restore the nation’s commitment to faith” and “build a stronger country by building stronger families.”

Before announcing his own presidential bid, West was a staunch President Trump supporter. Often spotted wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and championing Trump and his policies on social media.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” West captioned a photo of himself wearing the controversial red hat. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

During the 2016 election, Kourtney wasn’t shy about her support for Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton. In November of that year, she posted an adorable photo of her daughter Penelope and West’s daughter North, holding hands, with a caption that read: “For our future, I’m with her.”