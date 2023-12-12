Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby No. 4 After Admitting She Wants More Kids
Hilary Duff is adding another tot to her family! On Tuesday, December 12, the Disney Channel alum, 36, made the announcement via her Christmas card.
"Surprise Surprise!" Duff, who is married to Matthew Koma, captioned the post.
“So much for silent nights,” reads the front of the card, which features a photo of the actress cradling her baby bump alongside her kids, Banks, Mae and Luca, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.
"Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" the back of the card reads.
Of course, people couldn't help but send their love to Duff and her brood. One person wrote, "Your cards are always the best BUT this one is truly the best one ever!!!! Congratulations @hilaryduff @matthewkoma and family!! ❤️💚🎄👏🥰🎊🍾," while another said, "The chaos and the love in that pic is what life is allllllllll about! 💖💖."
A third person added, "Awww how cute, congratulations ❤️."
During an interview in 2022, the blonde beauty was asked, "So, are you done [having kids]?" to which Duff replied, "I don't think so."
“It’s psychotic, I know. We might be,” she told Romper. “I don’t know. I love being a parent with Matt.”
"We are obsessed with our kids, even though we’re so exhausted,” she added. “My entire life’s mission is to be a good parent.”
Though Duff's life looks picture-perfect, she insisted things are hectic.
“I wish I could tell you we were the family that all sits down and eats dinner together every night… We all sat down together like three days ago at the table, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re all sitting at the table together! What’s going to be our topic? Highlight of the day? Worst part of the day? Go!’ And Luca was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’” she shared.
Duff also shared a similar sentiment while talking with Today.
“I’ve had to get really good at being disappointed in myself,” Duff said of when she missed the message that Luca was supposed to wear a specific color to soccer practice.
“But I have two other kids to deal with and three dogs, [Matthew] was out of town, I had just thrown my mom her 70th birthday, and I was a little hungover…” she explained. “I think that when you have a baby, you’re just wired to think that you are loaded with all the answers and all of the capability. We’re still just human beings.”