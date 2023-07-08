Hilary Duff and Husband Matthew Koma Pack on the PDA During Afternoon Stroll After Admitting Parenting Is Hard
Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma enjoyed some much-needed one-on-one time in Beverly Hills.
Earlier this week, the couple was seen packing on the PDA during an afternoon stroll, holding hands and embracing as they welcomed the summer sunshine. The Lizzie McGuire actress styled a long beige coat over a white t-shirt, completing the look with black sunglasses, a blue Chanel purse, gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace.
Her hubby also had fun with his ensemble, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet, wearing navy shorts and a light brown t-shirt under a blue, plaid button-down.
Duff and the music producer's loved-up outing comes after the mother-of-three — who shares Banks Violet, 4, and May James, 2, with Koma, as well as 11-year-old Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie — got real about motherhood.
Last month, the How I Met Your Father actress candidly admitted that being a mom is "f***ing hard," but also "endlessly rewarding."
"I love [parenting] with my husband. I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better. I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f*** are we going to make it through this day?’" she explained for Shapes' The Innovation Issue. "And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don’t know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we’ve had to do today.’”
Gushing that she loves "my loud household with mayhem and the craziness and all the love and all the dirt," the 35-year-old added of her brood: “I just love watching my kids form into their own individual unique selves."
Despite all the highs, Duff emphasized that she puts so much pressure on herself that she can’t handle at times.
"I’ve had to get really good at being disappointed in myself," confessed Duff. “I think that when you have a baby, you’re just wired to think that you are loaded with all the answers and all of the capability, and we’re still just human beings."
