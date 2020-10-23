The late Kobe Bryant‘s widow, Vanessa Bryant, currently makes her home in one of the most tony areas of Southern California’s Orange County, Newport Coast, an area packed with stunning multi-million-dollar residences and ocean views. As it turns out, Bryant also has a smaller house, which she recently put on the market, just miles away from her main residence.

The house, an investment property she and her late husband purchased together in 2013, is located in Irvine, a family-friendly city which hosts a major airport and a branch of the University of California system. While it’s not exactly cheap, it is listed on the market for $1.995 million, a relatively moderate range for largely wealthy O.C.

The residence is a lovely Tuscan-style home located in a gated community, offering 2,300 square feet of living space, three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, and an entertainer’s backyard with an in-ground spa.

Take a peep inside our gallery to see the gorgeous home.