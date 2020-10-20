Katy Perry really is living the “Teenage Dream,” as she and husband Orlando Bloom moved into their new mansion with their first child.

The songstress and actor are the newest A-listers to make their way into the millionaire Montecito community in Santa Barbara, Calif. Perry and Bloom will be joining Maria Sharapova and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Drew Barrymore in the celeb-filled hood, which has become the epicenter for the rich and famous.

WHAT CELEB IS PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE‘S NEWEST NEIGHBOR? SEE HER GLAM DIGS!

The couple’s new $16,250,000 estate comes with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and five half bathrooms. The large outdoor space is perfect for their baby girl to run around and play while Bloom and Perry sit back and relax on the patio.

The first time parents recently welcomed baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26. “We were both ready. It was no mistake,” she explained of their decision to have a baby while speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

The 35-year-old pop singer and the 43-year-old English actor got engaged in February 2019 after being in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. While speaking about the couple’s 10-month break, the mom of one explained the two are now stronger than ever. “It’s really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better,” she dished.

THE WEIRDEST THINGS CELEBRITIES DEMAND IN THEIR CONTRACTS

“We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it’s not my half and your half that makes a whole,” she added. “It’s my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the question on Valentine’s Day in 2019 with a $5 million ring. While they planned to wed in 2020, Perry and Bloom had to reschedule their big day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite not saying “I do,” the couple’s love remains strong as they get ready to move into their forever home.

According to luxury real estate broker Jason Streatfeild, the Montecito community is “the type of neighborhood where you may not realize who your neighbor is but you really don’t care.” The pair’s secluded estate is one of the many reasons Montecito has become the new hot spot for celebs who are frequently in the spotlight.

Their new home features a guest house, guest quarters, wet bar, pool, pool house and outdoor spa, giving the luxury mansion the ultimate compound feel. The tennis court is an added bonus to the million dollar property. Plus, their elegant master suite is surrounded by jaw-dropping sights, including mountain and ocean views. The high ceilings and French doors complete the resort-like estate bedroom.

STARS WHO SUPPORT ELLEN DEGENERES: KATY PERRY, KEVIN HART, ASHTON KUTCHER AND MORE

“It’s not unusual to run into Oprah Winfrey at the grocery store or to be sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres for lunch at the Miramar hotel,” added Streatfeild. “It’s a very private and exclusive area, a place where you can escape with an ocean in front of you and the mountains behind you.”