La dolce vita! In 2014, after being named the highest-paid actress on TV two years in a row, Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara treated herself to a stunning Tuscan-style pad in Beverly Hills for a cool $10.6 million.

According to listing details, the 11,400-square-foot abode was built in 2006 with “the most exquisite materials imported from Argentina” and boasts regal touches like a mosaic stone floor, domed ceiling and multiple fireplaces and verandas.

While the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home also has spectacular amenities like a movie theater, a gym and a 3,000 bottle wine cellar, it seems Vergara, 48, and her hubby, actor Joe Manganiello, 43, are on to greener — if not too distant — pastures. This June, they dropped $26 million for a mega-mansion just two miles away.

