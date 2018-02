According to the new issue of In Touch Weekly, customers at Staplehouse Restaurant claimed that the major movie star is pregnant!

A source even went as far to say that the 39-year-old “looked to be at least seven months along!” Wow!

The insider said that the actress herself wasn’t really even hiding it. When asked whether she was expecting a boy or girl, the source simply claimed that, “She said she didn’t know.”

She apparently blended in so well in the restaurant that the locals didn’t even recognize her! Perhaps because she looked different from her usual slender frame? “Rachel was positively glowing,” said a source.

Rachel has emerged back into the spotlight after a couple of years keeping a pretty low profile, as her new movie Game Night hits theaters this week and she’s rumored to star in third Sherlock Holmes movie soon. If she is preggers, she won’t be able to hide it for long!