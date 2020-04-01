Jameela Jamil is using her huge platform of Instagram followers (2.8 million … and counting) to shut down fat shaming. Calling herself a “body positivity warrior,” she uses her own struggles with body dysmorphia and eating disorders to help others dealing with similar issues.

“I’m hearing about eight-year-olds and nine-year-olds worried about their bodies and their thighs and their thigh gaps. It’s just out of control,” she told BBC Newsbeat. “At least before it used to just be celebrities, but now it’s people trolling each other on Instagram or glamorizing being anorexic.”

In fact, The Good Place actress is working towards changing the conversation around weight and body image. Jameela isn’t afraid to call out Instagram influencers or even celebrities like Khloé Kardashian who promote weight loss shakes and products on their social media.

“They don’t know that these girls starve themselves, they don’t know how much these girls work out to look the way they do — because these girls just post pictures of themselves eating massive slices of pizza and just sort of lounging around hotel balconies,” she said.

“We have to unfollow people who make us feel bad about ourselves and who promote unrealistic lifestyles and body standards on the internet.”

Jameela wants to change social media so it is a place of positivity. To help in her cause, she started an “I Weigh” campaign to encourage people to post positive messages that don’t relate to their appearance.

What else has Jameela done? Click through our gallery to see all the times she has shamed fat shamers with body positivity!