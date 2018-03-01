Love Is In The Air
‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Reveals If He’s Back Together With Kailyn Lowry: 'It’s Me, Kail & The Boys'
Plus, the reality star dad explains why he called it quits with Briana DeJesus.
Javi Marroquin did not hold back while speaking on RadarOnline.com’s podcast, Teen Mom Time. No subject was off limits as the Teen Mom 2 star discussed the current status of his relationship with Kailyn Lowry, what went down with his split from Briana DeJesus, and his opinion on David Eason’s firing.
