‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Reveals If He’s Back Together With Kailyn Lowry: 'It’s Me, Kail & The Boys'

When it comes to Javi’s relationship with his ex-wife and baby mama, Kail, the military man, 25, revealed that the two have too much history to completely close the door on each other.

“We have our own private discussions just me and her,” Javi, said of possibly getting back together. “But a lot happened between us in the past. On my behalf, I’ve moved on from all of that. I’m in a lot better place than I was when all of that was happening.” He added, “We have the weirdest relationship in the world. We can’t even explain it to anybody because it’s me, Kail and the boys.”

"I was there to support," Javi said. "We talked about other things. People just decided to show up and wanted to stir up the pot. I didn't want to be a part of it. I got on the next flight out of there."

“I was there to support,” Javi said. “We talked about other things. People just decided to show up and wanted to stir up the pot. I didn’t want to be a part of it. I got on the next flight out of there.” He admitted that the two just “weren’t clicking” anymore. “I thought we were on the same page at one point, but everything spiraled," he said. “I really want nothing to do with them, but unfortunately we work for the same company and we work on the same show. I have to see her in the future. Until then, I don’t think about them.”

The reality star also gave his opinion on the firing of Jenelle Evans's husband, after MTV gave him the boot for making homophobic comments on social media.

“I didn’t hear a sorry,” Javi said. “Just own up to it. If you make a mistake, own up to it! You know you were wrong. Whatever the punishment was, it was well deserved in my opinion. My opinions aren’t the same as his. Everyone has his or her different opinions, values and morals. If you want to be public about it then expect the repercussions. I don’t associate myself with people like that.”

