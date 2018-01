"Sooo... my brother in law just got me a dog. Wait until y'all see him," Brittany tweeted of Javi. Looks like the two made it official, according to Britt.

Fans were QUICK to notice the term "brother-in-law."

One fan wrote, "Are you letting out some [information we don’t know yet?? Brother-in-law??"

Javi purchasing the dog for the DeJesus family comes shortly after their family feud exploded after Briana's mom, Roxanne, claimed he is lying about his upcoming deployment. “How many times can you say I’m being deployed and not get deployed,” she wrote in now-deleted tweets on December 22. “Stop using deployment as a tool for sympathy. But it’s a good storyline.” She added, “Don’t you f**king dare act like you do much because I f**king do it ALL!! And don’t come playing the victim. You are no the victim!!! How many times do I have to give myself to f**king please you! Sit on that…”

But Roxanne wasn't the only one with harsh words for Javi! The same day Brittany said on Instagram live, “If someone asks me about my sister and her raggedy a** boyfriend I’m going to start talking s**t about them on purpose.”

Kailyn Lowry told Radar, “He’s not getting deployed.” Javi told Radar in December that he refused to comment on the nasty feud “out of respect for Bri.” He also declined to reveal if he was still deploying. But Roxanne wasn't the only one accusing him of not deploying! A source close to his ex-wifetold Radar, “He’s not getting deployed.”

Roxanne exclusively told Radar, “We are a family of love and compassion. The girls enjoyed their Christmas very much. We’re getting along just fine.”

But it seems that the family feud might still be brewing! Roxanne and Brittany have stopped following Javi on Instagram, and he is no longer following them either. Ouch!