trending in HEALTH
- Ben Affleck Talks About Breaking ‘Painful Cycles’ Of Alcoholism For His Kids
- Teddi Mellencamp Shares Photo Of Post-Pregnancy Body Three Days After Giving Birth
- Adrienne Admits She's Been Struggling With Taco Bell Cravings Since Going Vegan
- Kevin Hart Gives An Update On His Recovery After Car Crash & Back Surgery
- Royal Scare: Students At Prince George's School Being Tested For Coronavirus
Jeannie Mai gave fans an inside look at her workout routine in a new Instagram video on Friday, February 28. The TV personality had someone film her as she did various exercises in her home gym, and she urged her followers to commit themselves to their own regime.
View this post on Instagram
I dont know who needs to hear this, but get outta your head 🧡
A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on
View this post on Instagram
Whether you're driving in traffic, doing your makeup, or standing in a hella long line to get this "new Real ID" 😩, I gotchu. Turn up my podcast, #ListenHunnay, for life advice, interviews with phenomenal people, and a deeper look at the way we live. Stream #ListenHunnay anywhere! (@itunes, @spotify, @applepodcasts) And Mai Fam lmk in comments where u be listening from 👇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (Anyone fake listen with headphones cuz u dont wanna be bothered? Same 😬🙋🏻♀️)
A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by amandaseales (@amandaseales) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on
View this post on Instagram
$hit...hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning 🥴😏
A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @ jeezy on
View this post on Instagram
You won't notice the progress but one day you'll be dancing at a new joint, and in the middle of your fave song you'll realize.. you're dancing again! That's how progress happens. It happens slowly. You'll go thru painful days, sleepless nights. You'll doubt yourself and trust no one around you. That doubt will diminish with time, until you laugh your first real laugh in weeks, put on new makeup you haven't tried, and one day you're excited to go out again. It's ok to absorb your sadness. It's ok to give yourself time. How else are you going to recognize your light to real joy? Don't fake it til u make it. Face it til u make it. Worked for me ❤️
A post shared by Jeannie Mai (@thejeanniemai) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Jeannie Mai
Sound off in the comments below!