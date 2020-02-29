"When Jeezy and I were in Fashion Week recently and there were pictures posted, I saw blog [comments]. One was, 'Don't catch that corona, Jeezy' and 'Oh, she got that corona.' And that's so hurtful because there are people that are actually dying from this. There are schools that are considering to quarantine Asian kids because they just want to keep it safe. Yes, guys. So I just want to say that we know misinformation coupled with fear leads to xenophobia," she said on the February 12 episode of The Real.