Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Margo is off the market again! The 34-year-old made it Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos, on Tuesday, October 27.

He shared a saucy snap of the couple kissing with the caption “BearCations!!!!,” while the couple enjoyed the sun in the Dorando Reef in Puerto Rico. In the picture, the reality star and the eyelash technician shared a kiss on a boat, while he holds her up and she straddles his shirtless bod.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino commented, “Ronnie Taken,” with a crying-laughing emoji.

Many fans mistook his new girlfriend for ex Jen Harley. “I thought that was Jen for a sec,” one user commented. “I thought it was jen, until I read the comments,” another admitted with a surprised emoji.

What’s interesting is that Ortiz-Margo shared the steamy picture the very same day Harley shared pictures with a new man on her birthday.

The 32-year-old shared several snaps from a vacation on her Instagram Story, including one of a mystery man slapping her butt. In another, the pair were seen living it up in a yacht.

‘JERSEY SHORE’ STAR RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO HAS 2 CHARGES DROPPED IN JEN HARLEY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE

Last month she slammed her ex for being a flirt and moving away from their daughter, Ariana Sky. The couple were on-and-off from 2017-2019 and share one child together.

When a fan asked in September if the pair would ever get back together, she responded: “We tried too. Too many wh**es involved. I want a family man, not a 35-year-old going on 25.”

‘JERSEY SHORE’ STAR RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO ORDERED TO STOP CONTACTING JEN HARLEY

During the Instagram Story Q&A, Harley admitted that she’s “bitter about him moving to a diff state away from his daughter,” but they are “great as friends/coparents.”

The two broke up for good in October 2019, after an alleged domestic violence incident while their daughter was present.

The Jersey Shore alum was charged with seven misdemeanors, including child endangerment, domestic violence, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest.

He was also previously arrested for domestic battery in June 2018.

He was prevented from seeing both his ex and daughter due to a restraining order but accepted a plea deal and was placed on probation for 36 months, after he pleaded not guilty to all charges in November 2019.

RONNIE ORTIZ-MAGRO SHARES PRIVATE TEXT MESSAGES & ACCUSES EX JEN HARLEY OF ABANDONING THEIR DAUGHTER AND ENGAGING IN SEXUAL ACTIVITIES FOR MONEY

“It’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together. They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite,” a source told Us Weekly in February 2019.

He finally reunited with his daughter in May, calling her his “best friend” earlier this month. The father and daughter attended pre-Halloween events in Las Vegas, and he called the toddler his “mini me.”

He told Us Weekly that he went to a rehab facility for treatment for alcohol abuse and depression.