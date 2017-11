Henry, sitting in her car, drinking what was left of her Starbucks drink. Fans were quick to attack Jessa’s parenting skills after she shared this photo of her 8-month-old son,, sitting in her car, drinking what was left of her Starbucks drink.

“Where is the car seat?” one fans asked. While another wrote, “Henry is adorable but I am concerned he is sitting in a car and not in a car seat.”

However, not all of Jessa’s fans were focused on Henry’s missing car seat.

“What parent gives their child coffee?” one wrote. “You need to advance for your age.”

That specific comment seemed to put Jessa over the edge as she addressed the fan’s statement in her clap back.

“He not only drinks coffee, but he also drives the car,” she captioned her comment that included a photo of Henry “driving.” What can I say--he's advanced for his age!”