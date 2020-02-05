Photo credit: Jessa Duggar Facebook

Jessa, 27, shared a video of her daughter crawling towards her 4-year-old brother Spurgeon and 2-year-old brother Henry. “She’s two weeks into her discovery of this new mode of transportation, and she’s getting better at it by the day. It’s so cute to watch. She’s so proud of herself when she reaches her destination!” she captioned the video on Facebook. The two boys were reading a book and didn’t make room for their baby sister. “She said, ‘Hey brothers, I worked really hard to get over here,’” Jessa said impersonating the baby.