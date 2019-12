Photo credit: Jill Duggar Instagram

Derick’s comment comes after he slammed TLC and Jim Bob in October and November for allegedly negotiating his children’s contracts onand stealing their money. “So why does Jim Bob get all the money for the show and doesn’t give any to his children? The actual stars of the show,” one fan asked. Derick replied, “I don’t know. You would have to ask them that.” He also claimed that Jim Bob negotiated the contracts “for everyone, but without telling anyone.” Jim Bob did not respond to the allegations.