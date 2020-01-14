Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard is speaking out about TLC once again! The former Counting On star answered fan questions and claimed the network edited him, Jill and her cousin Amy out of Grandma Mary’s funeral episode on December 17.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Jill Duggar’s husband Derick Dillard is speaking out about TLC once again! The former Counting On star answered fan questions and claimed the network edited him, Jill and her cousin Amy out of Grandma Mary’s funeral episode on December 17.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!