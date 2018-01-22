The Latest
Derick Dillard FINALLY Addresses TLC Firing — Says His Transphobic Views Are 'No Different Than Most Americans'
Jill Duggar’s hubby got the boot after attacking trans star Jazz Jennings on Twitter.
Derick Dillard has finally addressed his TLC firing, and it’s not in the form of an apology. The former reality star, who was fired from Counting On after going on multiple transphobic rants targeted at 17-year-old Jazz Jennings, did not denounce his previous remarks nor apologize for attacking a teenage girl on Twitter in his most recent public address. Instead, the conservative missionary tried to qualify his past statements with an “everyone feels that way” excuse.
