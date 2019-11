Photo credit: Meghan King Edmonds Instagram

"I will say I didn’t look the best when I was on the show, but I got so much scrutiny from the way that she portrayed me like I was stupid and I didn’t care about anything. In reality, like, I dropped out of high school to take care of my sick mother and she came in and completely manipulated me to get on the show and told me I was making it harder on my mom to be there and I was giving her anxiety and I needed to live with Meghan and give my mom less stress," Hayley explained.