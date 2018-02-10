Jonathan Cheban Meets Chicago West And Gives Her The Most Unique Gift Ever!

Jonathan and Kim have been BFF's basically for forever, so it's no surprise he was one of the first people to meet her and Kanye's newborn.

The Instagram star stopped by the First We Take Brooklyn premiere in New York City on Wednesday where he dished to Us Weekly about meeting Chicago!

“[She’s] very cute,” he said. “I saw her for one second and then I ran off to Miami because I’m just filming non-stop, so I saw her for one second in the hospital.”

"Foodgod" also revealed that he got the baby a hilarious present! “I bought her 20 boxes of pizza from Chicago because what else do you get her?” he explained. “I think from Giordano’s, which is one of their favorite pizzas. I sent them a whole thing because everyone always sends flowers and it’s no fun.”

All this baby talk has given Jonathan baby fever, he revealed to Us Weekly. “I need to find someone to have kids of my own,” he told them. “I had a girlfriend [Anat Popovsky] for three years but we broke up so now I’m back on the hunt. … I want to have a kid in two years. I have a deadline.”

Chicago was born via surrogate on January 15.