“He’s doing great,” a family insider told Radar. “He’s really folding into the lifestyle that comes with a new baby. He seems to have made some serious changes in his life.”

When asked if Josh is still in therapy, the source replied, “Nope.”

As OK! readers know, an uncovered police report exposed that the reality star was accused of molesting five girls, including at least two of his own sisters, as a teen, back in 2015. Additionally, Josh was busted on the adultery website Ashley Madison and later admitted to cheating on his wife and having a porn addition.

Following the scandals, Josh checked into a Christian rehab center, to seek treatment for his many issues, and his wife stood by his side.