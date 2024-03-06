Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Doesn't Join Family to Visit Disgraced Reality Star Behind Bars 1 Day After His 36th Birthday
Josh Duggar was visited by family members at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas on Monday, March 4, one day after his 36th birthday — but his wife, Anna, and his children were nowhere in sight.
A source spilled the disgraced reality star's younger brother Joseph, 29, and his brother-in-law David Waller — who is married to Anna's sister Priscilla — "stayed all day" at the prison to spend time with Josh.
"They looked relaxed and happy," the source added. "They just shared a couple of snacks and chatted all day."
While the source confirmed Anna and their kids — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson — were not at the prison that day, it is unclear if they visited him for his birthday on another day of the week.
As OK! previously reported, Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. He was subsequently sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars.
Despite some members of the Duggar family and other friends' pleas for Anna to divorce Josh for the safety of their family, she is currently still married to the convicted s-- offender and allegedly travels to see him "fairly regularly," per a separate source.
Prior to his sentencing, she also begged the judge to give Josh a lenient sentence, claiming her husband "sees the best in people and is willing to walk alongside them to help make their dreams a reality."
"Anna is a shell of a woman at the moment, but she is choosing to stay with Josh," an insider spilled in May 2022. "They will not be getting a divorce."
Another contributing factor is that Josh's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, "do not believe in divorce" and have instead chosen to financially support Anna and the children while their eldest son is behind bars.
"They said Anna has no vocation, has never worked and has no means to support herself and the kids," the insider added at the time. "Some of Jim Bob's friends were pretty appalled that he wouldn't encourage Anna to divorce Josh, or at least tell her that she didn't have to stay. It sends a bad message to the kids."
The source spoke with The Sun about Josh's recent visitors at FCI Seagoville.