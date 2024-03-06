Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Doesn't Join Family to Visit Disgraced Reality Star Behind Bars 1 Day After His 36th Birthday

As OK! previously reported, Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. He was subsequently sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars.

Despite some members of the Duggar family and other friends' pleas for Anna to divorce Josh for the safety of their family, she is currently still married to the convicted s-- offender and allegedly travels to see him "fairly regularly," per a separate source.

Prior to his sentencing, she also begged the judge to give Josh a lenient sentence, claiming her husband "sees the best in people and is willing to walk alongside them to help make their dreams a reality."