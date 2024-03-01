Josh Duggar's Prison Menu for Upcoming 36th Birthday Revealed as He Serves Out 12.5-Year Sentence
Josh Duggar will spend his 36th birthday behind bars at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas — and according to the Bureau of Prisons menu, there's no cake or ice cream in the disgraced reality star's future.
The meal scheduled obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that the convicted s-- offender and the other inmates will be given the choices of hot grits, fruit, wheat bread and coffee or skim milk for breakfast.
The breakfast theme will continue into their lunch when they will be served two pieces of French toast with syrup, oven-brown potatoes, scrambled eggs and wheat bread. Condiments include jelly, margarine and peanut butter.
Dinner will consist of either two beef or two soy tacos, cilantro rice, corn, black beans and shredded cheese with salsa on the side.
No desert was listed on the menu.
This is one of many birthdays the former TLC star will spend in prison. Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021.
Duggar's 35th birthday was spent in solitary confinement after he was caught with a contraband cell phone. While in solitary, also known as the special house unit (SHU), visitors are "restricted" or "disallowed" and they are only given "one telephone call per month."
A source also noted "the prison doesn't do anything special" for birthdays, "but fellow inmates do try to get a cake and stuff for each other" when options are available.
It's possible Duggar could face a similar fate for his 36th birthday. As OK! previously reported, contraband was found in the prison unit where the 35-year-old lives during a recent search.
"They got a new warden at Seagoville, and she's been posting notices about contraband saying that if contraband is found in one cell in one unit, the whole unit will get shut down and lose privileges," a source spilled earlier this month. "Josh's building got shook down this week and they found a bunch of contraband. I know they found a bunch of alcohol."
"No word on whether the mass punishments have ensued," the source continued. "But it would most likely be taking away phone and email privileges."