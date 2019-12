Photo credit: Shutterstock

Justin took an extended break from his career and retreated from the spotlight amid his battle with depression. He has been open with his fans about his struggle with mental illness, and on September 2 he posted a lengthy message on Instagram about how dark things actually got . "It's hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life, your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, finances, relationships. When it feels like there's trouble after trouble. You start foreseeing the day through lenses of 'dread' and anticipate another bad day. A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don't even want to live anymore," he wrote.