Justin Bieber sparked speculation he’s expecting a baby with Hailey Baldwin after he took to Instagram to post several photos of infants on Monday, January 6. The singer posted 13 pics of babies while promoting his new song “Yummy,” and fans quickly assumed that he was dropping hints about impending fatherhood.
Happy new year from the Bieber's
Go best friend that’s my best friend
