Justin has been vocal about wanting to start a family for years. In March 2019, he explained to his fans that his decision to take a break from music was partially motivated by his desire to conquer his demons so that he could be a good father. "I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health," he wrote.