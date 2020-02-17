trending in HEALTH

Justin Bieber gave a glimpse into the unconventional technique he uses to self-soothe on the latest episode of his YouTube docuseries Seasons. The singer’s doctor taught him to calm himself when he’s feeling stressed by using the method called “Havening,” which involves rubbing the face and head to release “the feel-good chemicals in your brain on demand.”

