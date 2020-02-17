trending in HEALTH
- Andy Cohen Is More 'Ripped Than Ever' After He 'Cut Down on Drinking'
- Angela Simmons Spotted Wearing Medical Mask At Airport Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
- Jeannie Mai Says Trolls Warned Jeezy Not To Catch The Coronavirus From Her
- Lisa Vanderpump Calls Out James For Drinking — ‘I’m Interested In Your Welfare'
- Celebs Rally Around Selma Blair After She Admits To Being 'Scared' Amid MS Battle
Justin Bieber gave a glimpse into the unconventional technique he uses to self-soothe on the latest episode of his YouTube docuseries Seasons. The singer’s doctor taught him to calm himself when he’s feeling stressed by using the method called “Havening,” which involves rubbing the face and head to release “the feel-good chemicals in your brain on demand.”
View this post on Instagram
I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
View this post on Instagram
Picture perfect you don't need no makeup
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Dr Christie KID FOR THE HELP WITH MY SKIN IT HELPS A LOT WITH THE WAY I FEEL
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- justin bieber
Sound off in the comments below!