The What Men Want actor and model were first linked in June 2019, when they both walked the runway in Alexander Wang’s fashion show. Dating rumors sparked months later in mid-October , when Pete was seen leaving Kaia’s Soho apartment building. Kaia also attended a podcast taping in Brooklyn on November 10 to support the comedian. “[Kaia and a friend] sat in the VIP section in the front,” a source revealed to RadarOnline.com . “She left the event around five minutes to 11 with the male friend. And about 15 minutes later, Pete left by himself. There is no way she would’ve gone to the podcast if she were not involved with Pete!”