Photo credit: Shutterstock

Kanye revealed on's show Kocktails with Khloe in 2016 that he bought a phone specifically to try and stop Kim from marrying the NBA star after he learned about their engagement. "I got a phone because somebody decided they wanted to marry Kris Humphries," he told Khloe. "I wasn't up to anything and I looked on the Internet, and there was [Kim] with some extremely tall person. I was like I need to call her or something. I started sending her pictures of, like, certain basketball players that used to be cool that now they wear their pants all the way up to here. Like, 'This is your future,'" he explained. Kanye's efforts were unsuccessful and Kim ultimately walked down the aisle with Kris in August 2011. They split months later in October.