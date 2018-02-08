Final Straw! Karlie Kloss Backstabs Taylor Swift During Secret Outing With Katy Perry!

6 of 7

Photo credit: BACKGRID

And the 25-year-old is quite sad about their friendship not being the way it once was! “She’s pretty upset and hoping it’s just a phase that they’ll get over. Karlie would love nothing more than for their friendship to go back to how it used to be, and she’s planning to reach out to Taylor to talk about it if things don’t change soon,” the source continued. Well hanging out with Taylor's enemy doesn't seem like the best way to win her back Karlie!

