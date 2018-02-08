NEWS
Ouch

Final Straw! Karlie Kloss Backstabs Taylor Swift During Secret Outing With Katy Perry!

Is the VS model and the 'Bad Blood' singer's friendship done for good?

Things have been rocky between Taylor Swift and her former BFF Karlie Kloss for months, and now it’s the final straw! OK! has learned from recent photos, that the Victoria’s Secret supermodel had a girls’ night out with the “Bad Blood” singer’s enemy, Katy Perry! Ouch! Click through our gallery for the details.

Karlie and Taylor used to be total friendship goals — the pair were inseparable for years, doing EVERYTHING together, frequently gushing about each other on social media, and even appearing together on the cover of Vogue back in 2015.
However, it seems like the friends have grown apart recently, as they haven't been spotted together since November 2016.
Things got worse when Karlie captioned a video of herself on Instgram to “Swish, Swish” earlier this year, which is lyrics from a song by the Shake It Off singer's enemy Katy.
But now, the model has really backstabbed her ex-BFF. She was seen getting dinner with Katy on Wednesday night!
An insider dished exclusively to OK! that the former BFF's aren't fighting, they've just grown apart. Phew! “Taylor has been so busy with work and Joe [Alwyn], which is understandable, but Karlie really misses all their girl time,” the insider explained.
And the 25-year-old is quite sad about their friendship not being the way it once was! “She’s pretty upset and hoping it’s just a phase that they’ll get over. Karlie would love nothing more than for their friendship to go back to how it used to be, and she’s planning to reach out to Taylor to talk about it if things don’t change soon,” the source continued. Well hanging out with Taylor's enemy doesn't seem like the best way to win her back Karlie!
