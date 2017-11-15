NEWS
Adorable!

Kate Middleton Covers Up Baby Bump As She Greets Her Tiniest Subjects

November 15, 2017 10:22AM

The Duchess is expecting her third child next April.

Kate Middleton isn’t letting a little morning sickness get in the way of her royal duties! The Duchess, who is pregnant with her third child, visited the Hornsey Road Children’s Center in London today, where she met with some of her tiniest subjects. Click through to see the pics of Kate’s adorable meet and greet with the center’s children and their families!

Kate was all smiles as she arrived at the center. Her bump was barely visible beneath her gorgeous cream-colored coat.
According to @KensingtonRoyal Twitter, the official account of the Duchess and Princes William and Harry, the center provides parents with “mental health support.”
Kate met with families who have benefited from the center’s services, which include postnatal services, nursery space, and play groups.
Kate has family ties to the center. Her grandmother-in-law, the Queen, is a patron of the charity Family Action, which runs some of the services provided at the center.
Kate’s visit to the center marks her steady return to royal duties after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, in the early stages of her pregnancy.
The Duchess was so ill that she missed Prince George’s first day of school! However, she’s since danced with Paddington Bear, attended a School Leaders Forum, and joined the Queen for a memorial service.
Do you think Kate will have a boy or a girl? Sound off in the comments below!

