Photo credit: Shutterstock

“The happens to me all the time,” Kelly said. “Seriously, I have been asked so many times or they’ll be like, ‘oh my gosh, I love your song ‘So Small’. And I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what that is’. And then I’ll find out it’s Carrie Underwood. And then I’m like, ‘Thank you!’ ‘Cause I’m, like, legit a hundred pounds heavier than Carrie Underwood.”