'We Don't Know Each Other': Kelly Clarkson Declares 'There's No Beef' Between Her and Carrie Underwood After 'American Idol' Diss
Are Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood feuding?!
On the Tuesday, June 27, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the "Stronger" singer, 41, cleared the air once and for all about her relationship with the country star, 40.
“People always pit us together and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted against each other,” Clarkson insisted. “Literally, we’ve ran into each other a handful of times. There’s no beef between us. There’s nothing between us. We don’t know each other. We’ve literally run into each other a few times.”
Since the two ladies both won American Idol and have gone on to be successful in the entertainment industry, there was speculation the stars didn't like one another. But Clarkson said "dudes" never have to deal with getting pitted against each other, and she went on to gush about having the blonde beauty as a guest on her talk show in December 2020.
“It was awesome. It was great to have her on the show,” she said. “I’d love to have her there in person. It was during COVID so it was over Zoom. So it’d be cool [to have her in person].”
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson seemingly shaded Underwood after claiming she was the first to sing country music on American Idol back in the day.
"When I won Idol, I kept begging for country week!" the talk show host exclaimed.
"But they were a British owned company and did not understand country music," she noted before calling out the "Church Bells" singer, saying: "You're welcome, Carrie Underwood!"
Over the years, there's been a competitive dynamic between Clarkson and Underwood, according to an insider.
"As the most successful winners of the show, they're very completive with each other!" the source explained. "The constant comparisons drive them crazy."
Carrie was jealous Kelly got a coaching gig on The Voice that she thought should've been hers," the insider continued. "And Kelly's always been jealous that Carrie's the bestselling idol to come out of Idol."