Photo credit: INSTARImages

This isn’t the first time that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has gushed over Beyoncé. Last month, the Lemonade singer, 38, and her team gifted the Ivy Park x Adidas collection to, Kendall and several other influencers. At the time, Kim, 39, praised the collection on Instagram, although she was one of the last celebrities to receive it.