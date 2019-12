Photo credit: Shutterstock

Last month, Kendall jokingly revealed that she’s ready to start a family with’ ex-boyfriend Fai Khadra . In the photo uploaded to social media, Kendall cradled her nephewwhile Fai stood in the background. “Everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say ‘I,’” she wrote as her caption. Prior to that photo, fans speculated that the two friends were dating after they attendedand’s wedding together in September 2019. “We don’t date, [Fai is] just my date,” she wrote to social media