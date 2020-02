Photo credit: Roma/IPA/Shutterstock

Kendall and Harry also reunited at the Met Gala in 2019, and threw an impromptu afterparty at the Moxy Hotel. "Kendall came a little after Harry with all of her friends — Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, etc. — but her friends left after an hour or so. Kendall stayed for hours, until about 6:30 in the morning when she and Harry left at the same time and got into separate cars," a source told J-14 at the time.