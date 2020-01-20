Kenya Moore thinks Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes should quit the Bravo series! The castmates have been embroiled in a feud on season 12, which has led to a physical altercation and nasty exchanges.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kenya Moore thinks Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes should quit the Bravo series! The castmates have been embroiled in a feud on season 12, which has led to a physical altercation and nasty exchanges.
Want to stay on top of Kenya Moore news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!