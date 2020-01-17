trending in NEWS

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes shaded Kenya Moore during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, set to air on Friday, January 17. The Glee alum was on the program to discuss her recent health problems, but when the TV personality brought up her drama with Kenya and Cynthia Bailey, NeNe pretended to have a hearing problem to avoid addressing the feuds.

