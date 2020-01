Kenya declared that there was no possibility of a reconciliation with NeNe during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in November 2019. A fan called into the show and asked if Kenya and NeNe were "in a better place," and Kenya set the record straight. "The answer about NeNe is absolutely not. I think she's pretty much dead to me. When someone tried to spit on you, I think they're not ever gonna be friends with you. So, yeah. That's pretty much done," she said.