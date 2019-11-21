Kevin Hart is starting to feel like himself again, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows it! During a press conference on November 20 for their upcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level, the actors participated in some playful banter. Kevin, 40, and Dwayne, 47, staged a friendly competition in Cabo San Lucas, where they recorded shoutouts to their fans simultaneously. Less than three months ago, the Get Hard actor was involved in a serious car accident, and is well on the road to recovery.