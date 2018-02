“I feel like I need Spaghetti and I think I want a side of strawberries and whip cream LOL is this normal,” Khloe tweeted on Friday night.

Two minutes later, she’d already changed her mind! “I think I change my mind LOL,” she wrote, “I just saw these pancakes on my feed and I feel like I must have them. But I want these exact pancakes.”

Then when a fan told Khloe she was eating up to six ice cream sandwiches a day during her pregnancy, the E! star replied, “Oh my god now I want a f***ing ice cream sandwich.”

Kim Kardashian was around to help her make a decision! “When it comes to food, my sister Kim, always has my back. Her and I can chow down at all times. Keeks where you at?!” she tweeted. In the end, Khloe tweeted that she wished her sisterwas around to help her make a decision! “When it comes to food, my sister Kim, always has my back. Her and I can chow down at all times. Keeks where you at?!” she tweeted.

Tristan Thompson very soon. On January 2, the mom-to-be wrote that she was Khloe is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriendvery soon. On January 2, the mom-to-be wrote that she was 6 months pregnant , meaning she’s about 8 months now with just one month to go.