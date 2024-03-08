'Fashion Icon!': Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of 'Diva' Daughter True Thompson
True Thompson seems to be taking after her mother!
Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of her mini-me daughter, 5, striking a pose in a Barbie-inspired look that made the Good American co-founder's followers rave over the adorable kiddo.
"Caption not necessary," the proud mama, 39, wrote below the picture of Thompson wearing a pink jacket, cowboy boots while holding a tiny matching purse.
"Toddler diva coming through💅🏼💕," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga wrote below the post.
"Wow!!!!! fashion icon!!" an additional person penned below the sweet snap of the style maven in the making.
"True is definitely going be a model! She's so beautiful 🤍," a third chimed in.
"She didn’t have to snap this hard😭 the cutest!" a fourth gushed over the sassy pose.
Kardashian, who shares her little girl and son Tatum, 1, with ex Tristan Thompson, recently got candid about what's it's been like to co-parent with her cheating former boyfriend.
- Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Joins Her in the Gym During Day Off From School: Photos
- Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Valentine's Day With Scott Disick and Her 2 Kids, Tristan Thompson Nowhere to Be Seen: Photos
- Khloé Kardashian Shares Snaps Of Daughter True With Basketball Purse While Moving On From NBA Pro Tristan Thompson's Scandal
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," The Kardashians star explained in a recent interview about keeping things cordial with the father of her children. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"
"That's now how I feel every day," she continued. "I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately," the mother-of-two added of playing nice with her former flame.
Despite her tumultuous past with the NBA player, 32, Kardashian has made it a point to play nice in front of the kiddos. "I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she explained of Thompson, whom she first began dating in 2016 before calling off their relationship for a final time in 2021. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"