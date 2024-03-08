'Fashion Icon!': Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of 'Diva' Daughter True Thompson

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," The Kardashians star explained in a recent interview about keeping things cordial with the father of her children. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"

"That's now how I feel every day," she continued. "I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person."