Photo credit: Shutterstock

However, during an interview on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, the reality star revealed the hard part about sharing a child with an ex-partner. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, because you hurt me,’ But he never hurt True,” Khloe said. Adding, “Him and I have our own relationship and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in-between that, I don’t believe in that.”