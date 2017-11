Kim looked stunning in a long white dress with icy blonde hair.

The makeup mogul posed with her mom, Kris Jenner, and friends throughout the night!

Even the cocktails had a crystal theme! Rock candy was used as a garnish.

Amethyst and rose quartz lined the candle-lit tables. Kim recently opened up about how crystals have helped her cope with her traumatic Paris attack.

She, of course, took a moment to appreciate her assets at the launch party, too.

Khloe was also there to celebrate her big sister's launch! And her baby bump was barely visible. She's currently pregnant with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's child.