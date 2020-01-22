trending in NEWS
Kim Kardashian openly admitted what has long been rumored … that she is competing with sister Kylie Jenner for Instagram followers! The siblings filmed a new YouTube makeup tutorial together on Tuesday, January 21 and Kim confessed that she’s aiming to surpass Kylie’s 158 million follower count.
New lip alert 👄 lipstick & liner in shade “Girls Trip” launching on the 22nd 🤍
