Kim Kardashian openly admitted what has long been rumored … that she is competing with sister Kylie Jenner for Instagram followers! The siblings filmed a new YouTube makeup tutorial together on Tuesday, January 21 and Kim confessed that she’s aiming to surpass Kylie’s 158 million follower count.

