Kim has kept it pretty low-key after the birth of her baby girl, but she did post a close-up of what looks like a Louis Vuitton bag. Could this be a clue?

Somebody guessed it might be "Supreme West," which does sound like something Kimye would choose.

Kim posted a photo of her at the gym post-birth , but only referred to the baby as "she," not by her name.

She also hasn't posted any photos of the baby, just a pic of herself with the hashtag, #momofthree.

Maybe Kim and Kanye are still deciding on what to name the little one. With siblings like North and Saint, they have a lot to live up to!