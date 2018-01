"Kim isn't pleased with the way her butt looks," the source said, "and isn't feeling the huge butt trend anymore."

"That's why she hasn't been flaunting it as much on social media," the source explained.

"She's been talking about undergoing butt-reduction surgery," the insider said. But, her husband Kanye West doesn't approve.

"He loves her body just the way it is," the source said. "So they're at a crossroads."