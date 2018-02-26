BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Kim Kardashian Connected Daughter Chicago PP View Gallery
'I Just Hope I Care'

Does Kim Kardashian Feel ‘Connected’ To Newborn Daughter Chicago?

February 26, 2018 14:51PM

The E! star is afraid that using a surrogate was the wrong choice.

Kim Kardashian opted to use a surrogate to have her third child Chicago West, especially after experiencing frightening health problems with her first two pregnancies. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confessed she’s worried she made the wrong choice, and fears using a surrogate could hurt her connection with her daughter!

Does Kim Kardashian Feel ‘Connected’ To Newborn Daughter Chicago?

Back to intro
1/6
During Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, Kim admitted that she was having second thoughts about her decision to use a surrogate. “I so would have rather done it on my own,” Kim confessed. “I’d just rather feel connected. I just hope I care as much.”
An insider told RadarOnline.com that Kim’s worst fear is coming true. “Kanye [West] and Kim’s sisters think she is acting completely different with Chicago than she did with her past kids,” the source said. “It is creating a lot of arguments for Kanye. He just doesn’t think that she’s into it.”
Back in November, Kim told the hosts of The Real that using a surrogate was a difficult thing for her. “What are the rules? There are no rules. I’m trying to figure it all out, but I thought I’d want to be open about my experience because it’s what I’m going through,” she explained.
“It's hard for me,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."
Chicago was born on January 15, and in their birth announcement, Kim and Kanye both thanked their surrogate. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give,” they said in a statement.
Are you surprised Kim is worrying about connecting with Chicago because she was born via a surrogate? Sound off in the comments below. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE