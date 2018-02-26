Does Kim Kardashian Feel ‘Connected’ To Newborn Daughter Chicago?

During Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, Kim admitted that she was having second thoughts about her decision to use a surrogate. “I so would have rather done it on my own,” Kim confessed. “I’d just rather feel connected. I just hope I care as much.”

Kanye [West] and Kim's sisters think she is acting completely different with Chicago than she did with her past kids," the source said. "It is creating a lot of arguments for Kanye. He just doesn't think that she's into it."

Back in November, Kim told the hosts of The Real that using a surrogate was a difficult thing for her . “What are the rules? There are no rules. I’m trying to figure it all out, but I thought I’d want to be open about my experience because it’s what I’m going through,” she explained.

“It's hard for me,” she told Entertainment Tonight . “It's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

Chicago was born on January 15, and in their birth announcement, Kim and Kanye both thanked their surrogate. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give,” they said in a statement.