Policy & Change
Kim Kardashian, Ellen DeGeneres, And More Stars Demand Action In Wake Of Florida School Shooting
'Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.'
After 17 students and teachers were shot dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, by a former student armed with an AR-15 and “multiple magazines” of ammunition, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ellen Degeneres decided enough is enough. Thoughts and prayers will no longer cut it, according to these stars. Click through to see which celebs are demanding Congress take action now.
