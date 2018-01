The reality star was fashionable as always in dark jeans, knee high boots, and a black hoodie, which is likely from Kanye's Yeezy Season 6 collection.

Over the past few months, she been his muse, wearing clothing from his latest collection to promote the brand, as opposed to him having a fashion show. And of course that idea worked!

In one day, Kim literally wore nine Yeezy outfits. Talk about relationship goals!

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye have a lot going on, as their surrogate is reportedly due any day now , according to Entertainment Tonight.

An insider revealed, "they are fully prepared and can't wait to bring their baby home." As previously reported, Kim decided to use a surrogate since she faced numerous complications with her first two pregnancies.