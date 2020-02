Photo credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories

“Wow! Thank you to everyone who showed up to @Nordstrom for the launch of @skims today in store and online! The success of the products and the brand is because of you — and my team and I are so incredibly grateful. Our @SKIMS Solutionwear, Fits Everybody Bra and Underwear collection, body tape, nipple covers and waist trainers are now officially available at select stores across the US and at Nordstrom.com,” she wrote to Instagram