Kanye West wants to expand his legacy with wife Kim Kardashian. On Wednesday, January 1, a source reported that the 42-year-old rapper is encouraging the KKW Beauty creator, 39, to consider adding a fifth child to their family.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kanye West wants to expand his legacy with wife Kim Kardashian. On Wednesday, January 1, a source reported that the 42-year-old rapper is encouraging the KKW Beauty creator, 39, to consider adding a fifth child to their family.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!